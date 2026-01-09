AFCON 2025: Nigeria Resolve Osimhen and Bonus Crisis Ahead of Algeria Clash

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakesh, Morocco – Nigeria appear to have resolved internal tensions surrounding star forward Victor Osimhenand outstanding player bonuses ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarterfinal against Algeria.

Reports had suggested a rift within the squad following Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique in the round of 16, including a minor on-field disagreement between Osimhen and teammate Ademola Lookman, as well as claims that players threatened to withhold training or travel until agreed bonuses were paid.

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle addressed the situation, keeping the focus on the pitch:

“This is my job, to stay focused – to try to stay focused – to stay focused about only the pitch. My job is on the pitch, not around,” Chelle said, a day before Nigeria’s clash with Algeria.

Lookman also downplayed the disagreement, calling it “just football” and describing Osimhen as his “brother.” He later shared social media photos showing the two celebrating together, captioned “together always.”

The NFF has continued to advertise the position of men’s national team head coach, more than a year after Chelle’s appointment, but the squad has reportedly received all outstanding bonuses, allowing preparations to proceed smoothly.

Nigeria, runners-up to Ivory Coast in the previous edition, now aim to capture a fourth AFCON title and compensate for the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup. Algeria, by contrast, has twice eliminated Nigeria on their way to AFCON victories, in 1990 and during the 2019 semifinals.