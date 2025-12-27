AFCON 2025: Nigeria Edge Tunisia 3-2 in Dramatic Group C Thriller

Fes, Morocco — Nigeria survived a late Tunisian charge to secure a 3-2 victory over Tunisia in a pulsating Group C encounter at AFCON 2025, booking their place in the last 16 as group winners.

The Super Eagles looked in complete control for much of the match, but a tense finish had fans biting their nails.

Osimhen Opens the Scoring:

Victor Osimhen finally broke his AFCON duck just before halftime, heading Ademola Lookman’s pinpoint cross into the bottom corner. The Galatasaray striker’s 32nd goal for Nigeria edges him closer to Rashidi Yekini’s all-time scoring record, now just five goals away.

Ndidi and Lookman Shine:

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi doubled the lead early in the second half, heading in another Lookman inswinging corner — his first goal in 73 appearances for the national team. Lookman then capped off a brilliant display, scoring Nigeria’s third with a powerful left-footed strike, completing a man-of-the-match performance with two assists and a goal.

Tunisia Fight Back:

The North Africans refused to roll over. Montassar Talbi’s header pulled one back, and a controversial penalty by Ali Abdi made it 3-2, sending the Fes stadium into a frenzy. Nigeria had to dig deep, showing resilience to protect the lead in the final minutes.

Key Takeaways:

Nigeria dominated the first 70 minutes with precise passing, lethal aerial threats, and creative attacks.

The late scare exposed defensive lapses that could trouble them in the knockout rounds.

Substitutions, including the introduction of Chidozie Awaziem, helped the Eagles see out the match.

With two wins from two games, Nigeria tops Group C and looks like serious contenders for the AFCON crown. Osimhen, Lookman, and Ndidi provided the spark, but the Super Eagles must tighten up at the back to avoid late scares in the knockout stages.

Fans left the stadium buzzing, celebrating a thrilling victory that showcased Nigeria’s attacking flair — and a reminder that in football, it’s never over until the final whistle.

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia — Super Eagles March On!

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.