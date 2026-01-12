AFCON 2025: Ndidi, Alebiosu Eye Return for Super Eagles’ Final or Third-Place Match

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 12, 2026 (Naija247news) — Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi and defender Ryan Alebiosu remain on track to feature for Nigeria at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, DAILY POST reports.

Ndidi suffered a hamstring injury during Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria on Saturday, ruling him out of the semi-final clash against hosts Morocco due to suspension.

However, the Besiktas midfielder could return for either the third-place match or the final, depending on Nigeria’s results, according to team media officer Promise Efoghe. “Ndidi is already walking freely, which indicates the injury is not serious,” Efoghe said.

Meanwhile, right-back Ryan Alebiosu has continued to make progress in his recovery. He participated in training on Sunday night, putting him on course to rejoin the squad for the final stages of the tournament.

Nigeria will face Morocco in a highly anticipated semi-final as the Super Eagles chase continental glory, with the duo’s potential return offering a boost to the team’s depth and options.