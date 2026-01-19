AFCON 2025: Morocco’s Díaz clinches golden boot award

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Rabat, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Morocco forward Brahim Díaz has claimed the Puma Golden Boot at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

The Real Madrid star delivered an impressive performance throughout the competition, scoring in every phase of the tournament. Díaz opened the scoring against Comoros, netted against Mali, and struck twice against Zambia during the group stage. His scoring streak continued in the knockout rounds, with goals against Tanzania in the Round of 16 and Cameroon in the quarterfinals.

Despite Morocco falling short in the final, Díaz’s remarkable consistency earned him the Golden Boot, setting a new Moroccan record for AFCON scoring and joining an elite list of players who have scored in five matches at the continental finals.

This accolade caps off a memorable tournament for the Atlas Lions attacker, who also finished as top scorer in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, solidifying his status as one of Africa’s most lethal forwards.