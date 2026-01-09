AFCON 2025: Morocco to Face Nigeria or Algeria After 2–0 Win Over Cameroon

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Rabat, Morocco – Hosts Morocco booked their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals after a 2–0 victory against Cameroon in Friday’s quarterfinal, keeping alive hopes of their first continental title in 50 years.

Brahim Diaz continued his remarkable form, scoring for the fifth consecutive match, while Ismael Saibari added a second goal to seal the win in a workmanlike performance. Morocco were efficient, netting from two of their three shots on target, but created few clear-cut chances.

The decisive opener came in the 26th minute when Diaz reacted to a header from Ayoub El Kaabi, deflecting the ball into the net from Achraf Hakimi’s corner. Diaz has now scored in all five of Morocco’s matches at the tournament, extending his record as the most prolific Moroccan scorer at a single AFCON finals. He left the pitch late in the game with a heavily strapped thigh, raising concerns for coach Walid Regragui.

Cameroon had their moments, including a shout for a penalty in the second half when Bryan Mbeumo was brought down in the box, but Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida waved play on. The Indomitable Lions’ best opportunity came when Georges-Kevin Nkoudou headed wide at the back post.

Morocco doubled the lead shortly after the 74th minute when Saibari, left unmarked at the back post, controlled the ball and fired low into the far corner, effectively ending Cameroon’s challenge. Despite limited chances, Morocco have yet to concede a goal in open play at the tournament.

The Atlas Lions will now face the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between Nigeria and Algeria, with the semifinal scheduled for Wednesday in Rabat.