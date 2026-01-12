AFCON 2025: Luca Zidane Involved in Post-Match Brawl After Algeria Exit

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, sparked controversy after a post-match altercation following Algeria’s 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Granada goalkeeper clashed with Nigeria midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at full-time, as tensions escalated into a shoving match involving players and staff from both teams. The confrontation overshadowed the Super Eagles’ commanding performance, which secured Nigeria a semi-final clash against hosts Morocco, with goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Luca Zidane was seen confronting Dele-Bashiru before teammates intervened to separate the pair. He also exchanged words with Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, heightening the chaotic scenes.

Algeria had entered the quarter-finals on the back of an unbeaten group stage and a 1-0 round of 16 win over DR Congo, but Nigeria’s disciplined performance curtailed their attacking threat.

The incident quickly drew attention on social media, with reactions ranging from shock to criticism. Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju tweeted, “Like father, like son. It’s a Zidane family template,” while others described the goalkeeper’s behaviour as a disgrace.

Luca switched international allegiance earlier this year to represent Algeria, having previously been eligible for France. He made his international debut in October 2025 and was selected for the AFCON squad.

A product of Real Madrid’s academy, Zidane was part of the squad that won the 2017–18 Champions League under his father’s management, although he made only two senior appearances before leaving for Rayo Vallecano in 2020. He has since established himself in Spain’s second tier with stints at Rayo, Eibar, and Granada, totalling 194 senior appearances.

Despite carving out a solid career away from his father’s shadow, the post-match incident in Morocco marks a controversial moment in his first major tournament with Algeria and is likely to serve as a lesson in discipline and composure for the goalkeeper.