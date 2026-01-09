AFCON 2025: Jalla cautions media against attacks on Super Eagles

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Nigeria – Harrison Jalla, Chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) Task Force, has urged media organisations and commentators to refrain from attacking the Super Eagles over issues of unpaid bonuses ahead of their AFCON 2025 quarter-final against Algeria.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, Jalla stressed that the players deserve their entitlements within the agreed timelines.

“The leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had two full years to work on the logistics for AFCON,” he said.

Jalla highlighted that NFF and NSC officials personally fund their travel allowances and daily expenses during tournaments, while official delegations are usually paid in hard currency before departure or immediately upon arrival.

“This is irrespective of how the national team eventually fares in the competition. Why then should the players be crucified for demanding their legitimate entitlements?” he questioned.

The Super Eagles have been impressive so far in AFCON 2025, especially in their victories over Uganda and Mozambique. Reports indicate that the squad requested payment of their four-match win bonuses before resuming training or travelling to Marrakech for their quarter-final clash with Algeria on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, confirmed that the Federal Government is addressing delayed payments, reassuring that the issue is being actively resolved ahead of the Eagles’ next match.