AFCON 2025: Iwobi’s Midfield Mastery Powers Nigeria’s Push for Final

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABIDJAN, Jan. 14, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s hopes of reaching Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final may rest heavily on the influence of Alex Iwobi, whose creative authority in midfield has quietly shaped the Super Eagles’ knockout-stage run.

The Fulham midfielder has completed 36 line-breaking passes in the knockout rounds alone — the highest of any player at the tournament — including 22 against Mozambique and 14 versus Algeria, underlining his growing importance in a deeper playmaking role.

Repositioned away from the flanks, Iwobi has emerged as one of AFCON 2025’s standout performers, consistently piercing opposition defensive lines and supplying Nigeria’s attacking trio of Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams with precision passes in dangerous areas.

His ability to control tempo, resist pressure, and transition Nigeria from defence to attack has added tactical balance to the Super Eagles, allowing their forwards to operate with greater freedom and efficiency.

As Nigeria prepare for their decisive semi-final clash, Iwobi’s composure and vision will be critical once again. Against an opponent likely to contest midfield dominance aggressively, Nigeria’s chances of reaching the final may hinge on whether their chief orchestrator can impose his rhythm on the game.