AFCON 2025: Goals, drama and refereeing controversies define Morocco-hosted tournament

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), hosted by Morocco, delivered four weeks of thrilling football marked by record-breaking goals, impressive Organizations and sustained controversy over officiating standards.

The tournament kicked off on December 21 in Rabat, showcasing Morocco’s modern sporting infrastructure, strong logistics and vibrant fan engagement. Matches were staged across Rabat, Casablanca, Marrakech and Tangier, with packed stadiums reinforcing the country’s growing reputation as a reliable host for major international competitions.

The opening ceremony in Rabat blended tradition with modern flair, celebrating Africa’s cultural diversity against the backdrop of Morocco’s historic architecture and signalling the host nation’s rising influence in global football.

On the pitch, AFCON 2025 produced a new goals record, with 122 goals scored across the competition, surpassing the 119 goals recorded at the 2023 edition in Côte d’Ivoire.

The group stage delivered several surprises as established powers struggled against determined emerging teams. Mozambique, Benin and Sudan earned plaudits for disciplined and organised performances, while DR Congo impressed observers with tactical maturity and composure in crucial matches.

Nigeria stood out as the tournament’s most potent attacking side, scoring 14 goals, the highest by any team. The Super Eagles’ attacking threat was spearheaded by Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, whose pace, movement and pressing troubled opponents throughout the competition.

Nigeria’s campaign, however, was briefly disrupted by off-field tensions, including protests over unpaid allowances. The situation was resolved after intervention by the Federal Government, allowing the team to refocus.

The Super Eagles’ title push ended in the semi-finals following a penalty shoot-out defeat to host nation Morocco, a match that later drew criticism over refereeing decisions. Despite the disappointment, Nigeria secured the bronze medal after holding Egypt to a goalless draw in the third-place match in Casablanca before winning 4–2 on penalties.

The victory extended Nigeria’s perfect record in AFCON third-place matches to eight wins from eight and increased their overall bronze medal tally to nine, the highest in the tournament’s history. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali played a decisive role in the shoot-out.

Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah, also reached the semi-finals after eliminating defending champions Côte d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals. The Pharaohs eventually fell to Senegal in the semi-finals and missed out on bronze after losing to Nigeria.

Morocco progressed confidently through the knockout rounds, backed by strong home support and improved defensive organisation. Brahim Díaz finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals to win the Golden Boot, while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou claimed the Golden Glove after conceding just two goals en route to the final.

As Morocco advanced, controversy over refereeing intensified. Players, officials and fans raised concerns about inconsistent decisions and alleged bias towards the host nation. Nigeria’s semi-final loss drew complaints over the officiating of Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea, while Algeria and Cameroon also criticised decisions in matches involving Morocco.

Many analysts compared the situation unfavourably with the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, arguing that refereeing standards had declined.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged the concerns, stating that feedback from stakeholders would be reviewed to strengthen consistency, accountability and integrity in officiating. He added that referees and VAR officials had been instructed to operate with independence and impartiality.

The final, played on January 18 in Rabat between Morocco and Senegal, was also overshadowed by controversy. Referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a late penalty after a VAR review, shortly after Senegal had a goal disallowed. Senegal’s players briefly walked off the pitch in protest before play resumed.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved the penalty, and Senegal went on to score in extra time through Pape Gueye to seal a 1–0 victory and claim their second AFCON title in five years.

After the match, Morocco coach Walid Regragui criticised Senegal’s protest, while FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the scenes and called for a disciplinary review.

AFCON 2025 will be remembered for its attacking football, competitive balance and strong hosting, alongside persistent questions over officiating. Senegal emerged champions through resilience, Morocco reinforced their growing stature in African football, Nigeria showcased attacking quality, and Egypt once again proved their enduring relevance. However, refereeing standards remain a major talking point as CAF continues to assess the tournament’s legacy.