AFCON 2025: FG, Corporate Nigeria Rally Super Eagles Ahead of High-Stakes Morocco Semi-Final

Updated: Jan 14, 2026 Credibility: 85%

As anticipation heightens across the country, the Federal Government has thrown its full weight behind the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final showdown with hosts Morocco on Wednesday night in Rabat.

Naija247News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, delivered a stirring message of encouragement to the national team, urging the players to remain focused, united and confident as they approach the decisive encounter scheduled for 9:00pm Nigerian time.

In a statement shared via his official X handle, Idris assured the players of unwavering national support, noting that millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora are firmly behind them. “Your journey so far has been inspiring,” the minister said, praising the team’s discipline, resilience and belief throughout the tournament.

Naija247News gathered that Idris reminded the players of Nigeria’s rich football heritage and their proven ability to rise to the occasion on the continental stage. According to him, the Super Eagles have consistently carried the nation’s flag with pride, drawing strength from past AFCON triumphs and memorable victories against formidable opponents.

The minister further charged the players to approach the semi-final with a strong sense of unity and purpose, stressing that they are not just playing a match, but representing the hopes and aspirations of an entire nation. “Play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger,” Idris urged, calling on the team to give their all from the first whistle to the final minute.

Nigeria’s march to the semi-finals has been nothing short of impressive. Naija247News understands that the Super Eagles secured their place in the last four following a convincing 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals. Under the guidance of head coach Éric Chelle, the team has won all five of its matches so far, scoring 14 goals and emerging as one of the tournament’s most dominant sides.

Beyond government backing, corporate Nigeria has also stepped forward to motivate the team. The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, announced a generous financial incentive package for the players. He pledged a reward of $500,000 should the Super Eagles overcome Morocco in the semi-final, with an additional $50,000 for every goal scored.

Rabiu further revealed that winning the final would attract a $1 million bonus, plus $100,000 per goal, underscoring the level of national and private-sector confidence in the team’s quest for continental glory.