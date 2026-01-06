Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Defending champions Côte d’Ivoire have completed the line-up for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 quarter-finals after a commanding 3–0 victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday night in Marrakesh.

The Elephants delivered a composed and clinical performance, with goals from Amad Diallo (20th minute), Yan Diomandé (32nd minute), and a late strike by Bamba Touré (87th minute) sealing a comfortable win over the Stallions.

Côte d’Ivoire took early control of the contest, dominating possession and tempo from the outset. Manchester United winger Amad Diallo opened the scoring with a calm finish before turning provider moments later, setting up Diomandé to double the advantage before half-time.

The Ivorians’ first-half dominance left Burkina Faso chasing the game, and although the Stallions pushed forward with greater urgency after the break, they struggled to penetrate a disciplined and well-organised Ivorian defence.

Goalkeeper and backline coordination ensured Burkina Faso’s attacking efforts were largely neutralised, with Côte d’Ivoire remaining in control throughout the second half. Any lingering hopes of a comeback were extinguished in the 87th minute when Bamba Touré struck to cap off a convincing display.

The result underlines Côte d’Ivoire’s strong title credentials as they seek to defend the AFCON crown they won in dramatic fashion at the previous tournament.

The victory sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against seven-time champions Egypt, scheduled to take place on Saturday in Agadir, in what is expected to be one of the standout fixtures of the tournament.

With the Round of 16 now concluded, the eight teams qualified for the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals are:

Senegal

Mali

Morocco

Cameroon

Egypt

Nigeria

Algeria

Côte d’Ivoire

As the competition enters its decisive phase, attention now turns to the quarter-finals, where Africa’s football heavyweights will battle for a place in the semi-finals.

