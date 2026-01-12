AFCON 2025: Côte d’Ivoire Coach Émerse Faé Reflects on Quarter-Final Loss to Egypt

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakech, Morocco, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Côte d’Ivoire coach Émerse Faé expressed disappointment following the Elephants’ 3-2 quarter-final defeat to Egypt at the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakech.

Mohamed Salah scored and assisted as Egypt absorbed Côte d’Ivoire’s pressure, with clinical finishing proving decisive against the defending champions’ dominance.

“We are frustrated by tonight’s result. We prepared well, but we made too many mistakes at key moments to hope to beat Egypt,” Faé said.

“It hurts to concede the first goal so early, and then the second. We reacted to make it 2-1, but the third goal put us in trouble,” he added.

Faé admitted that lapses in concentration cost his team dearly.

“It’s hard to explain these mistakes. We will continue to work hard as we prepare for the World Cup,” he said.

Despite the loss, the coach praised his players’ determination and resilience, highlighting their fight until the final whistle.

“Kessié, Fofana, and Diallo pressed until Guéla Doué reduced the deficit. The team never gave up. We laid siege with corners, crosses, and aerial balls, but Egypt’s defence, led by El Shenawy, held firm,” Faé said.

The quarter-final defeat ends Côte d’Ivoire’s title defence, but Faé said his focus remains on strengthening the team for upcoming international competitions.