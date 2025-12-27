AFCON 2025: Chelle, Ndidi Ready for ‘Tricky’ Tunisia Clash

FÈS, Morocco, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — Super Eagles Head Coach Eric Chelle and captain Wilfred Ndidi say Nigeria must combine tactical flexibility with team identity to overcome Tunisia in their second Group C AFCON 2025 match at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Saturday.

Chelle described Tunisia as a disciplined and unpredictable opponent, stressing that Nigeria’s approach must balance philosophy with adaptability, while maintaining intensity and focus.

“Tunisia are a great and very tricky team. We must decide whether to stay true to our philosophy or adapt slightly to counter their strengths. We must fight for every ball, stay compact and be decisive when we have possession,” Chelle said.

Captain Ndidi said the team is mentally prepared and motivated following their 2–1 victory over Tanzania, highlighting lessons learned from the painful 2021 AFCON loss to Tunisia.

“That loss hurt a lot because we were flying then. But this is a new team, a new challenge, and a fresh opportunity to write our own story. We are physically ready, mentally strong, and confident about what we want to achieve as a team,” Ndidi said.

Both Nigeria and Tunisia won their opening matches, with Tunisia beating Uganda 3–1, setting up a high-stakes West Africa–North Africa showdown. While Nigeria historically hold a slight edge in AFCON encounters, Chelle and Ndidi emphasized that focus, discipline, and execution on the night will determine the outcome.

Kick-off for the Group C clash is scheduled for 9 p.m. local time on Saturday. (NAN)

