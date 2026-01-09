AFCON 2025: Chelle Confident Nigeria Ready for Algeria Challenge

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 100%

Fès, Morocco – Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle says Nigeria is mentally and tactically prepared for Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarter-final against Algeria at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Friday, Chelle emphasised the team’s focus on discipline, mental strength, and tactical readiness.

“To win this game we have to score goals. We analysed them, identified weaknesses and worked on a plan. The players’ mindset is crucial because this is a big game,” Chelle said.

He added that final training later on Friday would fine-tune strategies, stressing unity, focus, and readiness against a highly professional Algerian side.

Assistant captain Moses Simon highlighted the team’s determination to rewrite history after Algeria’s 2019 semi-final triumph over Nigeria.

“We know what happened in 2019, but this is a different mindset. We have many hungry young players. Our goal is to win and make our dreams come true,” Simon said.

Saturday’s clash marks the 25th senior meeting between Nigeria and Algeria, with Algeria holding a slight historical edge, while Nigeria’s most famous victory over the North Africans came in the 1988 AFCON, winning on penalties in Morocco.