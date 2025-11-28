AFCON 2025: CAF Releases Full List of 73 Match Officials Ahead of Morocco Showpiece

November 27, 2025

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the complete roster of match officials selected to oversee the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), confirming a total of 73 elite referees who will take charge of Africa’s biggest football tournament scheduled to hold in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

The list, released on Wednesday, includes 28 referees, 31 assistant referees, and 14 Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials, representing every region of the continent. CAF described the selection as a testament to its commitment to improving officiating standards and safeguarding the integrity of the competition.

Top Officials, High Stakes

Many of the appointed officials are among Africa’s most respected referees, having handled high-pressure matches in CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, AFCON qualifiers, and other international engagements.

CAF noted that the selection process was rigorous, taking into account performance, fitness levels, recent match assessments, and experience in handling VAR technologies — a key component in modern officiating.

Intensive Preparatory Camp Begins December 15

All match officials are expected to arrive in Morocco on December 15 for a mandatory training programme. The preparatory course, coordinated by CAF’s Referees Department, will include:

High-intensity physical assessments

Technical and tactical officiating workshops

Video review and VAR simulation sessions

Practical on-pitch drills

Theoretical evaluations

According to CAF, this comprehensive training ensures officials are “fully equipped for the demands and tempo of modern African football.”

CAF Reinforces Commitment to Officiating Excellence

CAF emphasized that the 2025 edition of AFCON will benefit from its continuous investment in referee development, including the deployment of new technologies, stricter performance monitoring, and ongoing education programmes for match officials across the continent.

This year’s selection, CAF added, underscores the organisation’s dedication to raising the bar on fairness, transparency, and technical precision during major tournaments.

Morocco Set for Historic Hosting

Morocco, which last hosted the tournament decades ago, is finalizing preparations to welcome fans from across Africa and beyond. With upgraded infrastructure and world-class stadiums, the Kingdom is expected to deliver one of the most memorable editions of AFCON in recent years.

As the tournament approaches, teams, fans, and officials alike are gearing up for what promises to be a month-long festival of football excellence.

