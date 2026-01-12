AFCON 2025: Brahim Díaz Extends Golden Boot Lead as Morocco Crush Cameroon to Reach Semi-Finals

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakech, Morocco, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Brahim Díaz strengthened his hold on the Golden Boot race at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scoring once again as hosts Morocco secured a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Cameroon in Rabat to reach the semi-finals.

Díaz, the Real Madrid winger, struck decisively in the 26th minute, connecting with Ayoub El Kaabi’s perfectly placed header at a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Ismael Saibari later sealed the win, but Díaz’s composure and scoring consistency have set him apart at the tournament.

The Moroccan forward now has five goals in five matches, highlighting his influence and remarkable form, while Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah remain close behind with four goals each after their respective quarter-final wins against Algeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

Five players are tied on three goals, including Ademola Lookman, Amad Diallo, Riyad Mahrez, Ayoub El Kaabi, and Lassine Sinayoko. Several others have scored twice, while 61 players have netted once, reflecting the attacking balance and competitive depth of AFCON 2025 as the tournament enters its decisive stage.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers (Post-Quarter-Finals)

5 goals: Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

4 goals: Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

3 goals: Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Lassine Sinayoko (Mali), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

2 goals: Bazoumana Touré (Côte d’Ivoire), Chérif Ndiaye (Senegal), Christian Kofane (Cameroon), Elias Achouri (Tunisia), Gaël Kakuta (DR Congo), Geny Catamo (Mozambique), Ibrahim Maza (Algeria), Iyle Foster (South Africa), Nicolas Jackson (Senegal), Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Pape Gueye (Senegal), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), Akor Adams (Nigeria)

With the semi-finals looming, the chasing pack will look to close the gap on Díaz, while Morocco aims to capitalize on home advantage in their quest for continental glory.