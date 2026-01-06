AFCON 2025: Algeria Set Up Nigeria Quarter-Final Clash After Last-Gasp Win Over DR Congo

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Algeria will face Nigeria in a highly anticipated quarter-final showdown at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after edging past DR Congo 1–0 in a dramatic round-of-16 encounter that went down to the final minute of extra time in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Substitute Anis Boulbina emerged as the unlikely hero for the North Africans, firing a stunning winner in the 119th minute to settle a tense contest that had remained goalless throughout regulation time and most of extra time.

The tightly contested match produced few clear-cut chances in the opening 90 minutes, with both teams cancelling each other out in midfield battles marked by tactical discipline and physical intensity. Algeria enjoyed more possession but struggled to break down a resolute DR Congo defence that remained compact and organised for long stretches.

Goalkeepers on both sides played crucial roles in keeping the scoreline level. Luca Zidane, son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane, made several important interventions for Algeria, while DR Congo’s Dimitry Mpasi stood firm against sustained pressure, producing sharp saves to deny the Algerians.

DR Congo came agonisingly close to stealing victory in stoppage time when Fiston Mayele rose highest to meet a cross, only for his header to flash narrowly wide, sending the game into extra time.

As fatigue set in, Algeria began to create clearer openings during extra time, increasing the tempo and pushing more numbers forward. Their persistence finally paid off at the death when Boulbina combined neatly with Ismaël Bennacer, cut inside from the flank, and unleashed a powerful curling effort into the top corner that left Mpasi with no chance.

The goal, Boulbina’s first senior international strike, sparked wild celebrations among the Algerian players and supporters, while DR Congo were left heartbroken after a valiant defensive performance.

The victory sets up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash between Algeria and Nigeria, with the Super Eagles having earlier booked their place in the last eight following a commanding 4–0 victory over Mozambique on Monday.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, will be aiming to continue their strong form as they pursue a fourth continental title, while Algeria will look to draw inspiration from their late heroics against DR Congo.

The quarter-final encounter is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, with kickoff set for 5:00 pm, as two of Africa’s football powerhouses collide in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of AFCON 2025

