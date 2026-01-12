AFCON 2025: Algeria Coach Petković Congratulates Nigeria After Super Eagles Triumph

Updated: Jan 12, 2026
Marrakech, Morocco, Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Algeria’s Head Coach, Vladimir Petković, has lauded Nigeria following the Super Eagles’ 2-0 quarter-final victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakech.

Petković admitted that the Super Eagles controlled the match from the outset and fully deserved the win, highlighting Nigeria’s superior individual skill and physical strength.

“Nigeria was better than us and prevented us from playing the way we wanted,” Petković said.

He acknowledged that his team struggled to settle in the first half and lacked crucial elements needed to compete at that level.

“We tried to improve in the second half, but we couldn’t reach the level we wanted going forward,” he added.

Despite the exit, the Algerian coach described his players’ efforts throughout the tournament as commendable, urging them to stay positive.

“The players are devastated, but they performed well throughout the tournament. This competition is over and we must now look ahead with our heads held high,” Petković said.

The Super Eagles will face host nation Morocco in the AFCON semi-final on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

