AFCON 2025: Algeria Coach Acknowledges Super Eagles’ Dominance After 2-0 Quarterfinal Defeat

Algeria’s head coach, Vladimir Petković, has openly conceded Nigeria’s superiority following the Super Eagles’ convincing 2-0 victory in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final clash.

Naija247News gathered that in a post-match interview, Petković praised Nigeria’s performance, noting that his team struggled to impose its usual style of play from the very start of the match. “Nigeria was better than us and prevented us from playing the way we wanted,” he admitted, highlighting the tactical discipline and physical strength displayed by the West African side.

The Algerian coach, whose team had shown promise in earlier stages of the tournament, disclosed that his squad lacked several critical elements required to compete effectively at this high level. “They showed superior individual quality and physical strength,” Petković said, acknowledging the impact of Nigeria’s front-line players, including Victor Osimhen, whose scoring exploits have propelled the Super Eagles deep into the tournament.

Naija247News understands that Algeria attempted to turn the tide in the second half, seeking to breach Nigeria’s well-organized defence, but the team fell short in attack. “We tried to improve, but we couldn’t reach the level we wanted going forward,” Petković admitted, underscoring the challenge Nigeria posed in both offensive and defensive phases of the game.

Despite the disappointment of exiting the competition, Petković described his players as resilient and encouraged them to remain positive. “The players are devastated, but they performed well throughout the tournament. This competition is over, and we must now look ahead with our heads held high,” he said, signalling a focus on rebuilding for future contests.

Naija247News reports that Nigeria’s victory has not only boosted the morale of the Super Eagles but also reinforced their credentials as serious contenders for the AFCON 2025 title. Observers noted that Nigeria’s disciplined defending and clinical finishing highlighted a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

The win sets up a high-stakes semi-final clash against hosts Morocco, with fans across Nigeria and the continent eagerly anticipating a showdown that promises to test the Eagles’ championship ambitions.

Naija247News gathered that Algeria’s respectful acknowledgment of Nigeria’s performance reflects the growing stature of the Super Eagles in African football, positioning them as both a tactical and physical force in the ongoing tournament.

The semi-final fixtures, including Nigeria versus Morocco, are scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Rabat, where anticipation continues to build ahead of what promises to be a thrilling encounter.