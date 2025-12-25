AES Leaders Launch Confederal Bank of Investment and Development in Bamako

BAMAKO, Mali – The Heads of State of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) inaugurated the Confederal Bank of Investment and Development (BCID-AES) on Tuesday, aiming to boost regional economic development.

Mali’s General Assimi Goïta, Niger’s General Abdourahamane Tiani, and Burkina Faso’s Captain Ibrahim Traoré presided over the launch in Bamako.

Initial funding of around 500 billion CFA francs (approximately $820–890 million USD) was contributed by member states. Leaders also announced plans to implement a confederal levy to sustain the bank.

The BCID-AES will finance major projects in infrastructure, including roads, rail, and aviation, as well as energy, agriculture, and industrial development. The initiative seeks to promote economic sovereignty, reduce reliance on external donors such as the World Bank and IMF, and support sustainable growth for the AES’s estimated 78 million citizens.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.