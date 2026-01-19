AEDC adopts HoldCo structure to align with decentralised power regulation under Electricity Act 2023

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) has transitioned into a holding company (HoldCo) structure as part of efforts to align its operations with Nigeria’s decentralised electricity regulatory framework introduced by the Electricity Act 2023.

The development was disclosed in a statement published on the company's official website on Monday, marking a major strategic shift in how the electricity distribution firm operates across its franchise areas.

According to the statement, the restructuring is designed to enhance operational agility, strengthen corporate governance and improve electricity service delivery as states increasingly assume regulatory control over their electricity markets.

The transition reflects broader reforms in Nigeria's power sector following the Electricity Act 2023, which empowers state governments to establish independent electricity markets and regulatory commissions.

AEDC said the HoldCo structure positions the company to operate more efficiently while responding effectively to varying regulatory requirements across the states it serves.

The company described the new structure as a direct response to the evolving regulatory environment, noting that it would enable closer alignment with state electricity markets without compromising group-wide operational standards.

As part of the restructuring, AEDC disclosed that it has incorporated two new subsidiary companies: Niger Electricity Distribution Company and Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

The newly created entities will operate under the oversight of the Niger State Electricity Regulatory Commission (NSERC) and the Kogi State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), respectively, while remaining integral parts of the AEDC Group.

The company stated that despite the creation of separate subsidiaries, all entities would continue to function as a single integrated group, maintaining uniform Conditions of Service for employees across the parent company and its subsidiaries.

AEDC said this approach is intended to ensure workforce stability, fairness and alignment during and after the transition to the HoldCo structure.

The company added that the restructuring aligns with its broader goal of enhancing operational efficiency, adapting to Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape and exploring new opportunities to drive growth and contribute to the development of the power sector.

Key executive appointments have also been made to support the new structure. Engr. Sam Odekina was appointed Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of the Niger Electricity Distribution Company, while Mr. Desmond Eboh was named Chief Business Officer and Acting Managing Director of the Kogi Electricity Distribution Company.

The restructuring follows the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023, which significantly decentralised Nigeria’s electricity regulation by allowing states to set up their own electricity markets and regulatory bodies, reducing exclusive dependence on federal oversight.

The shift mirrors similar moves within the power sector. In October, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) announced a major restructuring, creating Excel Electricity Distribution Company Limited to handle electricity distribution exclusively across Lagos State.

AEDC currently supplies electricity to the Federal Capital Territory and parts of Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

The company said the newly executed Conditions of Service apply uniformly to all employees across the parent company and its subsidiaries, a move aimed at maintaining consistency and morale during the transition.

Recent data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) indicate that AEDC recorded one of the stronger operational performances among distribution companies in October 2025. The Abuja Disco reportedly received energy valued at N46.32 billion, billed N38.93 billion, reflecting an 84.05 per cent billing efficiency, and collected N34.39 billion, achieving a collection efficiency of 88.35 per cent.