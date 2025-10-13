Adesua Etomi-Wellington Recounts Near-Death Ordeal, Says “God Gave Me a Second Chance”

By Naija247news Entertainment Desk – Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has opened up about a near-death experience that she says changed her life and strengthened her faith in God.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, the actress revealed that she underwent an emergency surgery in the United Kingdom after a medical crisis that struck unexpectedly in June 2025.

“I could have lost my life in June,” she wrote. “What I went through was horrific and ended with an unplanned surgery — and strangely, the surgery itself was the least dramatic part of it all.”

‘God Is Real’: Adesua Reflects on Divine Intervention

Adesua, who was in the UK for two speaking engagements with her husband, Banky W, and their two sons, described the incident as “terrifying yet transformative.”

She said the ordeal made her realize how fragile life can be, and how divine timing played a role in her survival.

“If even one single detail had been different, I wouldn’t be here today. When I think about it, I shudder,” she wrote.

“There’s nothing anyone can tell me — God is real.”

A Renewed Sense of Purpose

The Sugar Rush star said the experience deepened her faith, renewed her gratitude, and reminded her of life’s true priorities.

“Let’s choose to be softer, kinder, gentler, forgiving, patient, loving, and peaceful,” she urged her followers.

“I’ll never take another day for granted — neither should you.”

Adesua, who has long been open about her faith and personal struggles, received an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues who thanked God for her recovery and resilience.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.