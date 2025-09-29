Adepoju Warns Super Eagles: FIFA’s Sanction on South Africa No Shortcut to 2026 World Cup

Former Nigeria international, Mutiu Adepoju, has played down suggestions that the FIFA disciplinary sanction against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana automatically hands the Super Eagles an easier route in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

On Monday, September 29, FIFA announced that South Africa had been docked three points for fielding an ineligible player, midfielder Teboho Mokoena, in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March. Mokoena, who had accumulated two yellow cards in earlier Group C fixtures, should have been suspended.

The ruling awarded Lesotho a 3-0 victory, stripped Bafana Bafana of three crucial points, and slapped the South African Football Association (SAFA) with a fine of $12,536.04. Mokoena also received an official warning.

Group C Now Wide Open

The decision significantly altered the qualification table. Benin now tops Group C with 14 points, level with South Africa but ahead on goal difference. Nigeria sits third on 11 points with two games left to play. Only the group winner will qualify automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, while the runners-up will fight for a playoff spot.

Adepoju: Eagles Must Focus on Themselves

Speaking to CompleteSportsNigeria, Adepoju—famously nicknamed the “Headmaster” during his playing days—said that while the ruling changes the mathematics of qualification, Nigeria cannot rely on external factors.

“For me, it is not that much of an advantage,” Adepoju said. “Though the points are not that much again, the Super Eagles still need to win their remaining two matches and hope other results favour them.”

He stressed that the Eagles’ destiny lies in their own hands:

“They don’t need much advice than be fired up to go and win the next two matches and see what happens.”

What Lies Ahead

The final two matchdays in Group C are set for October. Bafana Bafana will face Zimbabwe and Rwanda, while Nigeria must first travel to take on Lesotho before hosting Benin Republic in Uyo.

With just three points separating the top three teams, the battle for automatic qualification promises to be fierce. Analysts warn that Nigeria, who have endured an underwhelming campaign, must approach both matches with urgency and precision.

Football observers note that while FIFA’s ruling has reopened the group, South Africa remain firmly in the race. “Nigeria cannot celebrate prematurely,” Lagos-based analyst Femi Ogunjimi told Naija247news. “The Eagles have to show character. If they drop points in either of their last two fixtures, the table could close against them very quickly.”

The Bigger Picture

Nigeria has not missed a World Cup since 2006, and failing to qualify for the expanded 2026 edition—set to feature 48 teams—would be a major setback for African football’s most-followed national team. Adepoju’s caution underscores a reality many fans must accept: FIFA’s disciplinary actions may reshape standings, but only consistent victories can secure a ticket to the global stage.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.