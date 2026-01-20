Ademola Lookman: Super Eagles wanted to be kings of Africa, Settle for Bronze After Beating Egypt

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

CASABLANCA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has revealed that Nigeria entered the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the ambition of winning the trophy, even though the team ultimately settled for third place after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties on Saturday night.

Lookman, who converted the decisive penalty in the shootout, said the team came with the goal of lifting the gold medal. “Everyone wanted to win the gold medal, we came for the trophy but it didn’t happen. We leave that tournament with the bronze medal, and that is enough,” he told beIN SPORTS after the match.

The Atalanta forward finished AFCON 2025 with three goals and four assists, more than any other player in the tournament, putting him in contention for a spot in the official team of the tournament.

Before the semifinals, Nigeria had been the only team in the competition with a perfect record, winning five consecutive matches. Their unbeaten run ended in a penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco, denying them a place in the final.

Despite the setback, Lookman praised the team’s performance and cohesion. “It was a good competition from us. We scored a lot of goals, we created a lot of chances. We played some good football. We can be proud of what we have done,” he said. He also highlighted the unity within the squad: “There’s unity in the team. We fought for each other, long may it continue.”

Nigeria’s bronze medal finish marks the ninth time the Super Eagles have secured third place at AFCON, following similar finishes in 1976, 1978, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, and 2019.