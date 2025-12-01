Ademola Lookman Shines: Atalanta Coach Calls Super Eagles Star an “Essential Asset” After Back-to-Back Goals

BERGAMO, Dec. 1, 2025 (Naija247news) – Atalanta head coach Raffaele Palladino has described Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman as an “essential asset” following the Super Eagles star’s crucial contributions in recent matches.

Lookman played a decisive role in Atalanta’s 2-0 Serie A home win against Fiorentina on Sunday, scoring his second consecutive goal after netting in the club’s 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Frankfurt last week.

The forward’s resurgence comes after a turbulent summer, which saw Lookman pursue a transfer that ultimately did not materialize, causing him to miss part of Atalanta’s pre-season preparations. Since returning to the squad, he has quickly regained his form and confidence.

Speaking to TuttoAtalanta, Coach Palladino explained his approach to reintegrating Lookman into the team: “With Lookman, I did exactly what I did with the rest of the team: I spoke individually. A few words were enough, because he’s an intelligent guy who understands immediately.”

The coach added that clear communication helped set a mutual vision for the team’s objectives. “I was clear, he was very clear with me: we’re going in the same direction because we both want to take Atalanta as high as possible.”

Palladino praised Lookman not only for his attacking output but also for his defensive contribution, highlighting his all-around commitment. “He’s having a strong offensive phase, but I emphasize his defensive commitment: he’s 100% in the game. I’m happy for his goals; he’s an essential asset,” the coach concluded.

Lookman’s recent performances have reaffirmed his importance to Atalanta’s ambitions both in Serie A and on the European stage, signalling a promising chapter in his career after months of uncertainty.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.