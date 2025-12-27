Ademola Lookman Shines as Nigeria’s Player of the Match Against Tunisia

Fes, Morocco — Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman put on a masterclass performance as the Super Eagles claimed a dramatic 3-2 victory over Tunisia in their AFCON 2025 Group C clash. The Atalanta winger, who had already impressed in Nigeria’s opening game against Tanzania, was at the heart of all three goals, cementing his place as Nigeria’s Player of the Match.

From the opening whistle, Lookman showcased his trademark pace and vision, consistently threatening Tunisia’s defense with incisive runs and precise deliveries from the flanks. His influence was most evident in the first half, where he created several early chances, keeping the Tunisian backline on high alert.

Nigeria’s breakthrough came just before halftime when Lookman’s perfectly timed cross found Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who powered a header into the bottom corner. The goal rewarded both Osimhen’s persistence and Lookman’s precise delivery, signaling the winger’s intent to dominate the match.

The second half saw Lookman continue his remarkable contribution. Only five minutes after the restart, he swung in an inswinging corner that captain Wilfred Ndidi met with a thunderous header, marking his first-ever international goal. Lookman’s vision and accuracy were again on full display, turning a well-placed set-piece into a historic moment for Nigeria.

Not content with two assists, Lookman completed his personal hat-trick of influence in the 69th minute. Receiving a selfless pass from Osimhen inside the box, Lookman rifled a left-footed strike off the post and into the net, putting Nigeria 3-0 up and seemingly securing the win. His performance drew roars from Nigerian fans, who saw a player finally stepping up on the continental stage.

Despite Tunisia’s late fightback, which included a penalty by Ali Abdi and a header from Montassar Talbi, Nigeria held on to claim all three points. Lookman, however, remained the star of the evening. After the final whistle, the former Fulham and Leicester winger was mobbed by his teammates, a testament to his pivotal role in Nigeria’s triumph.

With two goals and two assists from his opening two AFCON games, Lookman is not just leading Nigeria’s attack — he’s emerging as one of the tournament’s standout performers. If he maintains this level of brilliance, he will be a serious contender for the Golden Ball award.

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, lauded Lookman’s maturity and composure in big moments, noting that the winger’s ability to rise to the occasion could be crucial as the Super Eagles progress to the knockout stages.

As Nigeria top Group C with two wins from two games, all eyes will be on Ademola Lookman to continue his inspiring form and guide the Super Eagles deeper into the AFCON tournament.

Match Highlights: Lookman’s Masterclass

71’ Nigeria 3-0 Tunisia: Lookman enjoyed himself in this free-roaming role, providing two goals and two assists in two games. He has arguably been Nigeria’s player of the tournament so far.

70’ Nigeria 3-0 Tunisia: Lookman secured all three points, hammering a left-footed strike into the net after Osimhen’s cutback.

69’ Nigeria 3-0 Tunisia: A one-two between Iwobi and Osimhen set up Lookman, who rifled a left-footed shot off the post and into the net.

67’ Nigeria 3-0 Tunisia: Lookman’s superb third goal confirmed Nigeria’s dominance.

65’-63’ Nigeria 2-0 Tunisia: Tunisia began showing frustration, with minor scuffles breaking out on the pitch, but Nigeria maintained composure thanks to Lookman’s leadership and creativity.

