Adeleke Wins Accord Party Ticket for 2026 Osun Governorship

There was jubilation on Wednesday as Governor Ademola Adeleke emerged as the Accord Party’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 Osun State election.

Adeleke, the sole aspirant, secured 145 out of 150 delegate votes to clinch the party’s ticket, with five votes declared void.

The outcome was announced by the Secretary of the Primary Committee, Abdulazeez Salaudeen.

Details shortly…

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.