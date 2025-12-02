Adeleke resigns from PDP over leadership crisis

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), marking another major setback for the opposition party already grappling with deep internal divisions.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor confirmed his exit in a letter dated November 4 and addressed to the chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North LGA of Osun State. Adeleke cited the lingering crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his sudden departure.

In the letter, he expressed gratitude to the party for providing him the platform to serve as a senator representing Osun West and later as governor. However, he did not reveal his next political destination, leaving room for speculation ahead of the crucial 2026 governorship election.

His resignation comes amid tensions within the Osun PDP, with state chairman Sunday Bisi recently warning that Adeleke might withdraw from the 2026 governorship primaries unless the national leadership crisis is resolved in line with INEC regulations. The state chapter subsequently suspended its December 2 governorship primary, though the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee insisted on proceeding as scheduled.

Adeleke now joins the growing list of PDP governors who have dumped the troubled opposition party in 2025, including Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa). Earlier rumours had linked the Osun governor to possible moves to the APC or ADC, but he consistently denied them.

The governor is expected to seek re-election on August 8, 2026, one of Nigeria’s notable off-cycle governorship contests. He previously won the 2022 election with 403,371 votes against then-incumbent Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who polled 375,027 votes.

The post-election drama saw the tribunal initially sacking Adeleke over alleged over-voting. However, the Court of Appeal reinstated him in March 2023, and the Supreme Court affirmed his victory in May 2023.

Adeleke’s resignation from the PDP signals a major political realignment in Osun State and could significantly reshape the 2026 governorship race.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.