Adeleke Blasts APC Lawmaker Over Accord Party Deregistration Call, Vows Continuity of Reform Agenda

Osogbo, Osun State — Governor Ademola Adeleke on Sunday fired back at House of Representatives member Oluwole Oke, representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, over his call for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the Accord Party ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

Oke had urged INEC to remove Accord from the political register, claiming the party has no elected officials in public office, citing Section 225A of the Constitution.

Responding through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke accused Oke of being a “laughing stock” in a desperate attempt to curry favor with his new masters in the All Progressives Congress (APC). Rasheed described the move as an illegal and unconstitutional attempt to undermine democracy in Osun State.

“As the APC is desperately working to financially strangle Osun State by withholding local government allocations in an evil scheme to punish voters into submission, it is equally plotting to destroy the ruling party in the state. That is not democracy; that is a recipe for democratic chaos,” the statement read.

The governor’s camp emphasised that Accord Party, though recently unveiled by Adeleke, has quickly established itself as a “party of victory and triumph,” gaining grassroots support across the state.

Rasheed highlighted the achievements of Adeleke’s administration over the past three years, challenging the APC to compete on record rather than resorting to legalistic sabotage. “Governor Adeleke has delivered in several sectors as attested to by local and international observers. In this yuletide period, Osun diaspora across the world are seeing first-hand and hearing testimonies about the impressive performance of Governor Adeleke,” he said.

Among the administration’s accomplishments listed were:

Primary health care reforms placing Osun as the best in the South-West.

Education improvements , moving the state from 33rd to 7th position in NECO and WAEC ratings.

Sports sector upgrades , including a five-star renovation of Osogbo City Stadium .

Science, innovation, and agricultural support , with tractors and inputs provided to farmers.

Infrastructure development , with over 250 kilometres of roads constructed statewide.

Fiscal discipline , including payment of over N100 billion in pension and half-salary arrears.

Cooperatives and artisans financing , with close to N4 billion allocated.

Ease of doing business reforms, attracting private investment and boosting PPP initiatives.

Rasheed challenged the APC candidate to run on his party’s records from 2018 to 2022, insisting that Adeleke’s administration in just three years has surpassed 12 years of APC rule.

“The governor is running on his own records from 2022 to date. And comparing the two eras, the jury is out—Governor Adeleke has outperformed the APC in every sector,” Rasheed concluded.

Emman Tochi Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.