Business & Economy

Adelabu: FG to reconnect ALSCON to national grid, boost power generation

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The federal government has pledged to revive operations at the Aluminum Smelting Company of Nigeria (ALSCON), located in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State, with plans to reconnect the plant to the national electricity grid after years of inactivity.

Naija247news reports that Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, gave the assurance on Monday during a working visit to the company’s facility. The minister’s visit marks a renewed commitment by the federal government to leverage Nigeria’s industrial assets for economic growth.

Naija247news gathered that ALSCON, established 37 years ago, has largely remained dormant, with operations stalled due to lack of reliable power supply. The plant, which was designed to be a major driver of Nigeria’s aluminium production, has been plagued by decades of neglect and policy inconsistencies.

“These huge investments have suffered from lack of power supply in the last 27 years,” Adelabu stated during his inspection. “We are aware of the enormous potential this institution holds for employment, local aluminium production, and saving foreign exchange.”

According to Naija247news, the minister disclosed that the federal government is working on a two-phase strategy to resuscitate ALSCON, beginning with an immediate short-term plan to reconnect the plant to the national grid. A longer-term sustainable energy solution would follow, ensuring uninterrupted power to support full-scale operations.

Naija247news understands that ALSCON, once fully functional, has the capacity to significantly reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported aluminium products, generate thousands of jobs, and contribute to the country’s non-oil revenue base.

Adelabu emphasized that reviving ALSCON is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader agenda to industrialize the economy and promote inclusive growth through infrastructure rehabilitation and energy sector reforms.

Naija247news gathered that the ministry of power is also engaging relevant stakeholders, including the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to fast-track the reconnection process and address longstanding bottlenecks.

The revival of ALSCON is expected to spark renewed investor interest in the industrial sector, particularly in aluminium processing and export.

Naija247news reports that stakeholders have hailed the federal government’s renewed interest in the facility, describing it as a critical step toward unlocking Nigeria’s manufacturing potential.

