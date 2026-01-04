Adedeji Warns Against Rumoured Protests, Urges Nigerians to Understand New Tax Laws

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji, has called on security agencies to remain vigilant amid circulating rumours of planned protests against Nigeria’s new tax laws.

Adedeji made the call on Sunday during an interview on Arise Television, where he cautioned Nigerians against being swayed by misinformation and unverified claims surrounding the ongoing tax reforms.

Naija247news gathered that the FIRS chairman expressed concern over reports suggesting that certain groups were mobilising citizens to resist the new tax framework through mass action. He warned that such narratives are often driven by misunderstanding or deliberate misrepresentation of the reforms.

According to Naija247news, Adedeji urged Nigerians to take time to study the provisions of the tax laws and understand how they apply to individuals, businesses and the broader economy, rather than relying on rumours circulating on social media or informal platforms.

He stressed that the reforms were designed to strengthen Nigeria’s revenue base, improve fairness in the tax system and reduce overdependence on borrowing, noting that misinformation could undermine public trust and derail constructive engagement.

Naija247news understands that Adedeji also appealed for calm, emphasising that the government remains open to dialogue and clarification where genuine concerns exist. He said informed civic engagement, rather than protest driven by false claims, is essential for building a sustainable and transparent tax system.

The FIRS chairman reiterated that Nigerians have a responsibility to seek accurate information from credible sources and engage the reforms based on facts, not fear, adding that the success of the tax laws depends largely on public understanding and cooperation.

