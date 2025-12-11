ADC Launches Delta State Committee, Vows to Challenge Tinubu, Oborevwori in 2027 Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally unveiled a new political committee in Delta State, intensifying its preparations for the 2027 general elections with bold plans to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. The launch event, held in Asaba, brought together party stalwarts, grassroots mobilisers and strategic planners who pledged to expand the party’s footprint in the South-South region.

Naija247News gathered that the committee’s formation signals a decisive move by ADC to deepen its organisational structure across Delta’s 25 local government areas. Leaders at the event highlighted the need to build a robust, grassroots-driven political machine capable of mobilising voters and challenging the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija247News understands that ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, who addressed supporters at the unveiling, stressed that the party’s agenda centres on principles of justice, equity and transparency. According to him, these core values have been eroded in the current political landscape, leading to widespread public disillusionment. He argued that ADC offers a viable alternative and must therefore be positioned to capture the electorate’s aspirations.

In his remarks, Abdullahi criticised the performance of the APC-led federal government, asserting that many Nigerians have yet to feel tangible improvements in their daily lives. He further argued that the party’s growing presence in Delta represented an opportunity to tap into grassroots dissatisfaction and convert it into meaningful political support ahead of the next election cycle.

Naija247News gathered that the political context for ADC’s initiative is complicated by recent shifts in Delta’s political dynamics, including Governor Oborevwori’s defection from the PDP to the APC. While the move reshaped alliances in the state, ADC leaders believe there is significant space to build an alternative coalition that resonates with voters seeking change.

Party officials underscored that the new committee will immediately begin community engagements, voter education forums and policy discussions aimed at winning hearts and minds. There is a strong focus on issues such as economic hardship, security challenges and good governance. Officials also highlighted plans to encourage greater participation from youth and women, whom they described as essential drivers of any transformative political movement.

Naija247News reports that political analysts have described the ADC’s Delta committee launch as a strategic gamble that could either invigorate opposition efforts or falter without broader alliances. Some say the success of the initiative will depend on its ability to maintain unity, appeal to diverse demographic groups, and present clear policy alternatives that distinguish ADC from other parties.

Naija247News gathered that as the countdown to the 2027 elections continues, all eyes are on emerging political realignments in key states like Delta, where the battle for influence is expected to be fiercely contested.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.