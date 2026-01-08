ADC Holds Special Stakeholders Meeting in Imo as Ihedioha Presents Defectors, Signals Rising Influence

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Owerri, Imo State — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Imo State on Tuesday convened a special stakeholders’ meeting at its State Secretariat in Owerri, highlighting the party’s growing political profile and expanding influence in the region.

The gathering drew party leaders, captains of industry, prominent dignitaries, and marked a significant political realignment as former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, formally presented new members who defected from the Labour Party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Obidient Movement into the ADC fold.

Addressing the attendees, Ihedioha called on members to put aside personal interests and work collectively to build a strong, united, and progressive party capable of delivering good governance.

“Only through unity, selflessness and discipline can we build a formidable political party that truly serves the people and delivers quality governance,” he said, emphasizing that cohesion and a shared sense of purpose are indispensable to ADC’s growth.

Other speakers at the meeting echoed Ihedioha’s sentiments, urging members to remain committed to the party’s values, vision, and founding ideals.

Among those who spoke were former Governor Achike Udenwa, ADC South-East Chairman Born Unachukwu, and Imo State Chairman James Okoroma, who stressed the importance of hard work, integrity, and dedication in advancing the party’s agenda.

The new members, formally presented by Ihedioha, said their decision to join the ADC was influenced by the party’s quality of leadership and strong internal democracy. They accused both the Labour Party and the PDP of failing to meet Nigerians’ expectations, alleging alignment with the ruling APC and neglect of the people’s welfare.

In a show of confidence and solidarity, ADC leaders and Local Government Area chapters across Imo contributed over ₦200 million to support the party’s operations and activities in the state, signalling renewed trust in the leadership and belief in the party’s future prospects.

The meeting concluded on a note of optimism, with stakeholders expressing renewed hope, unity, and determinationto strengthen the ADC and advance its strategic goals in Imo State and beyond, positioning the party as a credible alternative in the evolving political landscape.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.