National Politics

ADC Criticizes Tinubu Over Drug Trafficker Pardons

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s recent pardon of convicted drug traffickers and smugglers, calling it an irresponsible abuse of the presidential prerogative and a blow to Nigeria’s efforts against narcotics.

In a statement on Sunday, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, warned that the clemency rewards criminality, diminishes the law’s deterrent effect, and disrespects the sacrifices of security agencies battling drug networks.

The 2025 presidential pardon list, published on Saturday, included 175 beneficiaries, among them the late Herbert Macaulay, late Major General Mamman Vatsa, and Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death for murdering her husband. Over 30 convicted drug offenders also benefited.

While Presidential Special Adviser on Information, Bayo Onanuga, defended the exercise as a judicial-clemency process considering remorse, rehabilitation, and correcting historical wrongs, ADC emphasized the national and international risks of the pardon.

“Nigeria is still a major transit point for illicit drugs, facing a national youth drug-use pandemic estimated at 14.4%, nearly three times the global average of 5.5%. NDLEA and other security agencies risk life and limb to combat this scourge. Granting clemency to convicted offenders strikes at the foundation of Nigeria’s legal and moral stance against narcotics,” the statement read.

The party warned that the pardon could undermine international cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, sending a signal that Nigeria is tolerant of criminals.

“President Tinubu and the APC are redefining moral standards in our country, gradually transforming Nigeria into a place where even the gravest crimes attract minimal consequences,” ADC added.

The statement concluded by urging the government to reconsider the pardons and strengthen its commitment to justice and public safety.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

