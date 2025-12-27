ADC Criticises Tinubu Over Reliance on U.S. Airstrikes in Sokoto, Warns Sovereignty at Risk

…Demands Full Transparency on Results

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has weighed in on the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) airstrikes in Sokoto State, urging the Nigerian government to assert leadership over domestic security operations while cautioning against overreliance on foreign military action.

In a statement on Friday, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi criticised President Bola Tinubu for “outsourcing his most important constitutional responsibility,” asserting that Nigerians have the right to question who truly commands the country when the President appears to defer to a foreign counterpart.

While acknowledging the severity of Nigeria’s security challenges and the need to protect civilian lives, the party stressed that foreign military involvement should remain an exceptional measure, not a substitute for Nigeria-led operations. “We accept the AFRICOM airstrikes in Sokoto only as a desperate, last-resort action, which must not replace domestic security leadership,” the statement read.

The ADC explicitly linked the recourse to U.S. strikes to administrative shortcomings, noting that “historic incompetence under the Tinubu administration in dealing with national security has left Nigeria dependent on external intervention.” The party condemned the government for prioritising revenue collection over security and diplomacy, framing the reliance on foreign forces as symptomatic of broader governance failures.

The party also raised concerns over public communication, highlighting that the first announcement of the airstrikes came via a post by U.S. President Donald Trump, rather than official Nigerian channels. “The lack of direct communication from the President on a foreign military operation of such historic significance underscores a troubling disconnect in governance,” Abdullahi said.

ADC called on the federal government to provide full transparency regarding the operation, including verified figures of terrorists neutralised and the strategic outcomes achieved. Analysts note that such disclosures are critical to maintaining investor confidence, safeguarding national sovereignty, and preventing reputational risk in regional security and capital markets.

The party concluded by reaffirming its commitment to lawful counter-terrorism measures led by Nigerian forces, urging a robust, accountable, and transparent national strategy to tackle insurgency and safeguard citizens.

