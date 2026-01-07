ADC Clarifies No Automatic Presidential Ticket for 2027; Obi’s Prospects Debated

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has confirmed that no aspirant automatically secures the party’s presidential ticket for 2027. According to National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, while the party will initially seek consensus among members, open, competitive, and transparent primaries will be held if consensus fails.

Abdullahi emphasized that all aspirants remain eligible, amid speculation around the recent defections of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra Governor Peter Obi to the ADC. Obi’s supporters have declared he would not accept a vice-presidential role.

The party stressed that its first preference is a consensus candidate to build a broad-based coalition. Should that be unattainable, primaries adhering to democratic standards will be conducted.

ADC insiders expressed differing opinions on Obi’s chances. National Coordinator Dr. Yinusa Tanko argued that Obi’s alignment with the ADC reflects a people-driven strategy and that Obi represents a credible, unifying option. Presidential Adviser Daniel Bwala, however, contended that Obi is unlikely to secure either the presidential or running mate slot, citing the former governor’s diminished political network since the 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra stated Obi’s exit would not weaken its structure, and some LP members, like Murphy Osaro Omoruyi from Edo State, have also defected to ADC. Obi and ADC leaders recently visited former Governor Jim Nwobodo, highlighting ongoing coalition-building efforts in the Southeast.

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.