ADC Chairman David Mark Urges Nigerians to Embrace Peace, Unity This Christmas

Abuja – The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has extended Christmas greetings to Nigerians, calling for vigilance against insecurity, tolerance, and renewed national unity.

In a statement commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, Mark urged citizens to embrace peace across religious and ethnic lines, extend compassion to the vulnerable, and work together despite differences. He also encouraged Nigerians to see the ADC as a credible political platform for inclusive governance and accountability.

“May peace reign in our communities, joy fill our homes, and renewed hope inspire us for the year ahead,” he said.

