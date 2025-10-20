Menu
ADC Cautions FG Against Using Alleged Coup Plot to Witch-Hunt Opposition Figures

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a strong warning to the Federal Government, urging it not to exploit recent coup allegations as a pretext to target opposition voices or stifle legitimate dissent.

In a statement released on Monday, Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, said while the party firmly condemns any plot aimed at destabilising Nigeria’s democratic institutions, it remains concerned about the political motives behind the handling of the alleged coup plot.

“The ADC has been following with concern the reports surrounding the alleged coup plot involving some detained military officers, alongside claims that a former southern governor is under investigation for allegedly financing the plan,” the statement said.

Abdullahi stressed that while the party upholds the sanctity of Nigeria’s constitutional order, it rejects any moves that may lead to political intimidation or the manipulation of national security issues to gain political advantage.

He also expressed alarm over the inconsistency in official narratives, particularly after the Defence Headquarters publicly denied knowledge of any coup attempt, casting doubt on the credibility of the entire situation.

The party called on the government to prioritise transparency and due process, and to avoid actions that may be perceived as attempts to suppress political opposition or silence critical voices under the guise of national security.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

