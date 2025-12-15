ADC Accuses EFCC of Partisan Politics Over Alleged Bail Revocation of Malami

ABUJA, Dec. 13, 2025 – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the alleged revocation of bail granted to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, describing the move as politically motivated rather than a lawful enforcement action.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi, said available evidence indicated that Malami did not violate any of the conditions attached to his bail, arguing that the action lacked legal justification.

Abdullahi warned that the reported revocation of bail following Malami’s attendance at a political rally in Kebbi State created the impression that the EFCC was acting to frustrate the former minister’s governorship ambition.

While reaffirming the party’s support for the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies, the ADC cautioned that selective investigations or the weaponisation of anti-corruption institutions against opposition figures could undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s anti-corruption campaign.

According to Abdullahi, Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is fully aware of the obligations associated with bail but may not have anticipated that participating in political activities could be interpreted as grounds for bail revocation, particularly given his reported cooperation with investigators.

The party further argued that the EFCC lacks constitutional authority to suspend political rights, warning that restrictions allegedly targeting political activities in Kebbi State alone suggested deliberate attempts to weaken Malami’s political aspirations.

“No agency of government has the power to suspend political rights, redraw political boundaries, or determine where a citizen’s political interest may or may not be exercised,” Abdullahi said.

He urged the EFCC to reassess its approach and called for the immediate restoration of Malami’s bail.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.