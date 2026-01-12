Adams, Nwakali Jr., Bello Seen as Replacement as Reports Say Osimhen Eyes Post-AFCON Retirement

Updated: Jan 12, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Marrakech (Morocco), Jan. 11, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s football landscape could be on the verge of a major transition as reports suggest that Victor Osimhen may retire from international duty after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. The prolific striker, who has been the spearhead of the Super Eagles’ attack for several years, is reportedly considering stepping away to focus exclusively on his club career with Gatasari in Turkey, where he has made an immediate impact this season.

Osimhen, 27, has been pivotal to Nigeria’s resurgence under coach Eric Chelle, scoring crucial goals in both the group stages and knockout rounds of AFCON 2025. Sources close to the player told Naija247news that the striker views this tournament as the perfect moment to conclude his international career while at peak performance.

At Gatasari, Osimhen has hit the ground running, netting six goals in his first ten appearances in the Turkish Süper Lig. His performances in Istanbul have reignited European interest, with scouts reportedly monitoring the forward closely. The decision to concentrate on club football is said to be motivated by a desire to prolong his playing career and avoid the physical toll of juggling both international and club commitments.

With Osimhen potentially stepping down, attention has shifted to emerging Super Eagles stars Akor Adams, Kelechi Nwakali Jr., and Rashid Bello, who are seen as the natural successors to fill the void at the front.

Akor Adams, who has been delivering consistent performances at club level, is widely regarded as the most likely candidate to inherit the lead striker role. Known for his strength, aerial presence, and clinical finishing, Adams has also contributed key goals during AFCON 2025, highlighting his readiness to step into Osimhen’s boots.

Kelechi Nwakali Jr., son of former Nigerian international Kelechi Nwakali, has impressed with his tactical awareness, work rate, and versatility. Able to operate as an attacking midfielder or second striker, Nwakali Jr. provides creativity and intelligence in the final third, making him a strong complement to Adams’ direct attacking style.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Rashid Bello, a rising talent in the Nigerian domestic league, has also been tipped for a national team call-up. Bello’s agility, instinctive finishing, and flair for taking on defenders have drawn comparisons to Osimhen in terms of natural goal-scoring ability. Football analysts believe Bello’s integration into the senior squad could bring youthful energy and dynamism to Nigeria’s attack.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly begun planning for this transitional period. “Victor is an exceptional player and a leader, but football is about evolution,” Chelle said in a recent interview. “We are fortunate to have emerging talents like Adams, Nwakali Jr., and Bello who can carry the torch forward.”

The timing of Osimhen’s potential retirement adds emotional weight to the semi-final clash against hosts Morocco on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Osimhen has already scored against Algeria in the quarter-final, and his leadership and finishing have been central to Nigeria’s run to the last four. His final appearances at AFCON could cement a legacy as one of Nigeria’s greatest forwards.

Fans have already reacted to the news with a mixture of admiration and concern. Social media platforms are awash with tributes, praising Osimhen for his dedication, goal-scoring prowess, and inspirational presence both on and off the pitch. At the same time, discussions are rife about the readiness of Adams, Nwakali Jr., and Bello to step into the international spotlight.

Nigeria’s attacking options post-Osimhen will rely heavily on continuity and mentoring. Adams’ physicality, Nwakali Jr.’s creativity, and Bello’s youthful dynamism present a combination that could redefine the Super Eagles’ forward line. Observers note that if Chelle manages the transition effectively, Nigeria could maintain its competitive edge while grooming the next generation of African talent.

As for Osimhen, the striker’s focus now appears to be on his club career at Gatasari, where his performances have already made him one of the standout forwards in the Turkish Süper Lig. Experts believe that by concentrating on club football, Osimhen could further enhance his European prospects while also leaving the national team in a strong position to evolve.

The potential departure of Osimhen underscores the importance of squad depth and talent development. Adams, Nwakali Jr., and Bello are expected to play increasingly prominent roles, not only in the ongoing AFCON but also in qualifiers and international friendlies in preparation for the 2027 AFCON.

Regardless of his final decision, Victor Osimhen’s influence on Nigerian football is undeniable. His combination of pace, technical ability, and leadership has inspired a generation and set a benchmark for future Super Eagles forwards. The transition following his potential retirement will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Nigeria, with the likes of Akor Adams, Kelechi Nwakali Jr., and Rashid Bello tasked with carrying the nation’s attacking hopes forward.

The AFCON 2025 semi-finals promise both thrilling football and an emotional farewell to one of Nigeria’s finest strikers. Fans and football analysts alike will be watching closely as the Super Eagles attempt to extend their title run while preparing for life after Osimhen.