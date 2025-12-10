Adamawa Tragedy: Identities of Women Allegedly Killed by Soldiers Spark Outrage, Army Fires Back

The names and personal details of several women said to have been killed during a protest in Lamurde, Adamawa State, have been made public, a move that has intensified public scrutiny and renewed calls for justice. The incident, which authorities and residents dispute, has plunged the region into conflicting narratives and raised profound questions about accountability and rule of law.

Naija247News gathered that the deceased women had joined a group of protesters on Monday, demanding prompt security intervention after fresh communal clashes between the Bachama and Chobo communities. Eyewitnesses claim that as soldiers moved in to restore order, the women blocked the convoy in frustration, only for gunfire to erupt, leaving multiple women dead and several others wounded. Among those killed were mothers and community traders whose identities have since circulated widely on social media and in local news outlets, sparking grief and anger.

Naija247News understands that one grieving relative, who asked to remain anonymous, described the response as “a painful betrayal,” stressing that “they came out holding leaves and crying for protection, and ended up shot.” Community leaders have called the revelation of the names a necessary step toward ensuring transparency, demanding a full independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths.

However, the military’s 23 Brigade, responsible for operations in the area, has outright rejected claims that its troops shot any protesters. In an official statement, they described the report as “baseless and misleading,” explaining that the brigade commander and his escort were not present at the scene and that the encounter involved armed militia groups. The statement absolved soldiers of culpability, attributing the deaths to stray bullets from alleged militia gunmen.

Naija247News reports that the conflicting accounts have deepened mistrust between security forces and communities already battered by violence. Civil society organisations and human rights advocates, reacting to the emergence of the victims’ identities, have renewed demands for an independent forensic investigation — citing concerns over targeted violence, selective justice, and repeated allegations of extrajudicial killings by security agencies.

Naija247News gathered that as families begin traditional burial rites for some of the victims, others remain hospitalized, demanding urgent medical attention. The pressure is mounting on state and federal authorities to open a transparent inquiry, recover ballistic evidence, interview all eyewitnesses, and ensure that justice is seen to be done.

Naija247News understands that for many residents of Lamurde and surrounding communities, the revelation of the women’s names transforms abstract statistics into personal tragedies, and through their stories, compels the nation to confront uncomfortable truths about violence, impunity, and the fragile trust between citizens and those sworn to protect them.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.