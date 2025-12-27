Adamawa Police Arrest Two Suspects Over Alleged Kidnapping in Maiha LGA

YOLA, Adamawa, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects over alleged kidnapping and threats in Sarau Belel community, Maiha Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said in a statement on Saturday that the arrests followed a complaint on Friday by Mr Emmanuel Daniel, a resident of Sagal Village, who reported being threatened by the suspects.

“On Dec. 26, 2025, the Command received a complaint from Emmanuel Daniel, who reported that he was threatened with kidnapping by two individuals,” Nguroje said.

The suspects allegedly claimed responsibility for the November 2024 abduction of Daniel’s younger brother, Joshua Daniel. Upon receiving the complaint, Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris deployed the Divisional Police Officer of Sarau Belel, alongside operatives, to conduct a coordinated operation that led to the suspects’ arrest.

Nguroje stated that the suspects confessed to the allegations and are assisting police with information. He added that the Anti-Kidnapping Unit has taken over the case to ensure a thorough investigation and diligent prosecution in accordance with the law.

The police command reassured residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid security operations.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.