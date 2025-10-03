Menu
Adamawa Critic Hussaini Gambo Nakura Granted Bail After 23 Days in Prison Over Ribadu, Aisha Buhari Allegations

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Yola, October 3, 2025 — Outspoken Adamawa political activist and government critic, Mallam Hussaini Gambo Nakura, has regained temporary freedom after spending 23 days in detention on charges of defamation and incitement.

Justice Christopher Mapeo of the Yola High Court on Friday granted Nakura bail in the sum of ₦5 million with a reliable surety, ruling that the offences for which he was arraigned were bailable. The judge also quashed earlier proceedings at Chief Magistrate Court II, which had ordered his remand since September 10, and directed that the case be transferred to Upper Area Court II, Yola for further adjudication.

The Allegations

Nakura, known for his fiery criticism of political leaders, was accused of defaming National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, Hajiya Aisha Buhari (wife of the late President Muhammadu Buhari), her brother Dr. Modi Halilu, and Mustapha Salihu, APC National Vice Chairman (North-East).

According to court documents, Nakura allegedly accused Ribadu and Aisha Buhari of hijacking fertiliser and farm inputs meant for farmers and of distributing expired food items to citizens.

He was arrested on September 10 after honouring a police invitation, following a petition accusing him of defamation, inciting disturbance, and using abusive language. On the same day, he was charged to court and remanded under what his supporters described as “extremely harsh bail conditions.”

Public Outcry and Civil Society Reaction

Nakura’s arrest and prolonged detention provoked outrage among civil society organisations, rights activists, and community leaders in Adamawa, who condemned what they described as politically motivated persecution.

A subsequent bail application filed at the Adamawa State High Court was earlier rejected, fuelling concerns about judicial fairness and the suppression of dissent in the state.

What Happens Next

While Nakura is now out on bail, the substantive case has been transferred to the Upper Area Court II, Yola, where he will continue to face charges. Legal observers say the case may become a litmus test for free speech and the protection of critics under Nigeria’s current political climate.

For many in Adamawa, Nakura’s case underscores the growing tension between government officials and outspoken citizens, with calls mounting for reforms to Nigeria’s defamation laws, which are often deployed to silence critics.

