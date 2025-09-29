Adamawa APC accuses Atiku of ‘politicising’ Madagali attack

Naija247news reports that the Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his reaction to the recent attack on Wagga Mongoro village in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, the APC accused Abubakar of exploiting a tragic incident for political gain, describing his comments as “insensitive” and deliberately misleading.

Naija247news gathered that Mohammed Abdullahi, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Adamawa, described Atiku’s reaction as “riddled with lies and errors,” alleging that the former vice president has made a habit of turning national tragedies into opportunities for political posturing.

“Atiku once again proved that tragedy, for him, is not a moment of sober reflection but a stage for cheap politics,” Abdullahi said in the statement. “Instead of standing with the grieving persons, he rushed to issue a hollow statement. From his words, it is clear that Atiku is either ignorant of what really transpired or he was plainly mischievous or both.”

Naija247news understands that the APC did not stop at criticising Abubakar’s recent comments but also took a swipe at his record in public service. The party claimed that Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government he once served laid the foundation for the current security challenges facing the country.

According to Naija247news, Abdullahi stated that Atiku failed to support Adamawa State when insurgents overran communities, displaced residents, and destroyed livelihoods. “When Boko Haram overran Adamawa communities… Atiku was silent,” he noted. “Now, when peace is gradually returning under APC leadership, he suddenly finds his voice — not to unite, but to exploit.”

Naija247news reports that the APC reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to security and the ongoing support for military and security agencies in restoring peace in Adamawa and the North-East.

The statement concluded with a message of condolence to the victims of the attack, asserting that the people of Adamawa are aware of who truly supported them during their difficult times.

“They know the difference between genuine solidarity and empty posturing,” Abdullahi declared. “They know who stood with them in their darkest hours, and who is now cynically dancing on fresh graves for political gain.”

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.