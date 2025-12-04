Adada Movement Presses South-East Leaders to Back Creation of Adada, Anim States

The Adada State Movement has called on South-East governors and federal lawmakers to support the push for the creation of Adada and Anim states. The group emphasized that unified regional backing is essential as the proposal progresses through the legislative process.

According to the group, Adada is proposed to be carved out of Enugu State with Nsukka serving as its headquarters, while Anim would be created from parts of Anambra and Imo States, with Orlu designated as its capital.

Ike Abonyi, director of media and publicity for the movement, urged both the South-East Governors’ Forum and the region’s National Assembly caucus to maintain a collective stance. He stressed the need for close monitoring of the bill as it moves toward final consideration in the National Assembly, noting that sustained unity among regional leaders remains vital to achieving the long-standing demand.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.