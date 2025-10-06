Menu
Business & Economy

ACF Warns Labour Unions Against Sabotaging Indigenous Private Sector Investment

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

6, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has cautioned labour unions in Nigeria against taking actions that could undermine the country’s economic stability and deter indigenous private sector investment. This warning comes amid ongoing tensions between labour unions and the management of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Company.

The Dangote Refinery Dispute

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) had directed its members to withdraw their services nationwide following a directive from the union’s National Executive Council. However, after intervention by the Federal Government, PENGASSAN suspended its strike action. The ACF’s concerns about potential sabotage of indigenous investment drives are particularly relevant in this context.

ACF’s Concerns and Warnings

The ACF emphasized that the actions of labour unions could send a negative signal to investors and harm Nigeria’s industrial future. The forum urged labour unions to prioritize national interests and support indigenous investment initiatives. This stance is seen as crucial in maintaining economic stability and fostering an environment conducive to investment.

Implications for Nigeria’s Economy

The Dangote Refinery is a significant investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, and any disruptions to its operations could have far-reaching implications for the country’s economy. As such, the ACF’s warning highlights the need for careful consideration and dialogue between labour unions, investors, and government agencies to ensure the stability and growth of Nigeria’s economy .

In light of the ACF’s warning, it is essential for labour unions to engage in constructive dialogue with investors and government agencies to find mutually beneficial solutions. By prioritizing national interests and supporting indigenous investment initiatives, Nigeria can work towards achieving economic stability and growth. The suspension of PENGASSAN’s strike action is a step in the right direction, and continued dialogue is necessary to prevent future disruptions.

