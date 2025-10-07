“ACF Remains Politically Non-Partisan, We Will Speak With One Voice” — Bashir Dalhatu

ABUJA – As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reminded its members that the organisation remains a non-partisan socio-cultural body.

During a meeting of the Forum’s Board of Trustees (BOT) at its Kaduna headquarters on Tuesday, Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman of the BOT, announced plans to enforce a strict communication protocol among officials following what he described as “contradictory statements” by some senior members in recent months. The meeting was attended by state chapter chairmen, secretaries, and members of the Arewa 100% Focus Group and also reviewed preparations for the Forum’s forthcoming Silver Jubilee celebration scheduled for November.

Dalhatu, who holds the traditional title of Wazirin Dutse, said the two critical matters discussed were the mode of communication by ACF officials with the public, especially the press, and preparations for the 25th anniversary.

“Although our members may belong to political parties of their choice, as an organisation, the ACF is politically non-partisan. We will not support one party over the other. What we usually do at elections is to list the qualities expected of those who aspire to public office,” Dalhatu said.

He stressed that the Forum’s core interest lies in promoting democracy, good governance, unity, and stability in Nigeria. Dalhatu also warned against the “unhealthy proliferation” of new northern groups and associations with objectives similar to the ACF, reminding members that the Forum’s strength is in unity and speaking with one voice on all matters affecting the North.

“Our strength lies in our unity, in pooling resources together and speaking with one voice on all matters affecting our people and our region. Northerners who are creating parallel or splinter groups should rethink their actions and return to the ACF. There is enough room in the Forum to accommodate all Northerners,” he added.

On security, Dalhatu commended members of the armed forces and other security agencies for their sacrifices in combating insurgency and banditry across the North. He called for a continuous review of security strategies by the military high command to ensure greater effectiveness and minimise casualties.

Addressing recent industrial tensions, Dalhatu condemned the crisis surrounding the Dangote Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), describing it as “a national calamity.” He urged the federal government to act swiftly, stressing, “These people must be told in no uncertain terms that they are working on behalf of the enemies of Nigeria. The government must eliminate this existential threat and place the interests of the many over the few.”

Dalhatu concluded by expressing appreciation to all ACF members who attended the meeting physically and virtually, noting that their commitment and sacrifices would help strengthen the Forum’s unity and relevance.

“Let us continue to speak with one voice, protect our unity, and work for the progress of our region and Nigeria,” he said.

With barely two years to the 2027 general elections, Nigeria is gradually moving into campaign mode. Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to build on lessons from 2023, particularly in logistics, technology deployment, and staff training.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.