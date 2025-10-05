ACF faults alleged attempt to sabotage Dangote refinery, backs FG’s intervention

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep concern over what it describes as coordinated efforts to undermine the operations of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, calling for immediate action to protect the multibillion-dollar facility located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Naija247news gathered that the ACF, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tanko Baba, described the situation as a “thinly disguised attempt” to sabotage Nigeria’s largest private refinery project.

According to Naija247news, the forum traced the pattern of pressure faced by the refinery since its inception, ranging from inconsistent crude oil supply from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), regulatory gridlocks, and pricing controversies, to persistent picketing and unionisation disputes led by petroleum sector unions.

Naija247news understands that the ACF singled out the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) for allegedly ignoring a subsisting court order and intensifying efforts to force refinery workers into union membership.

“From conception, implementation and inauguration, the Dangote Refinery has continued to face unrelenting onslaughts,” Baba stated, warning that the trend, if unchecked, could cripple confidence among prospective local and foreign investors.

Naija247news reports that the ACF reiterated the constitutional right of workers to unionise but emphasized that such rights should be exercised responsibly and only after the refinery stabilises its operations. The forum aligned itself with recent positions held by Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, both of whom cautioned against premature industrial actions.

The group further criticized PENGASSAN for allegedly acting in contempt of court, urging sanctions against the union. It also called on the Federal Government to intervene by facilitating a negotiation process and initiating a judicial commission of inquiry into repeated industrial disruptions at the refinery.

The ACF proposed that the Dangote refinery be declared a strategic national asset, warning that attempts to destabilize the facility could harm Nigeria’s industrial ambitions.

“The Nigerian labour movement must guard against unwittingly playing into the hands of international conspiracies determined to frustrate indigenous industrial initiatives,” the forum warned.

Inaugurated in 2023, the Dangote Refinery is Africa’s largest single-train facility and is projected to drastically cut Nigeria’s dependency on imported petroleum products.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.