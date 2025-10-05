ABU professor Adewale Adedokun emerges AFRINIC board chairman

Naija247news reports that the African Network Information Centre (AFRINIC) has appointed Professor Adewale Adedokun, a renowned computer engineering academic from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), as the new chairman of its board of directors, in a move widely seen as a strategic push toward institutional reform and digital resilience across Africa.

Naija247news gathered that the appointment was officially announced in a statement issued by AFRINIC on Friday, where it also named Aziz Hilali as the vice-chairman. The development marks a significant leadership overhaul for the organisation, which serves as the regional steward for Internet number resources across the African continent.

Naija247news understands that AFRINIC is one of the five global Regional Internet Registries (RIRs) and is tasked with the critical responsibility of allocating Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and Autonomous System Numbers within its jurisdiction. The organisation has recently faced internal governance challenges that threatened its operational credibility and regional impact.

Adedokun, who was elected to the board on September 12, is currently the Director of the Iya Abubakar Institute of Information and Communication Technology at ABU. According to Naija247news, he brings with him a distinguished portfolio of academic, technical, and institutional leadership spanning decades in the field of information technology.

Reacting to his appointment, Professor Adedokun remarked that the new leadership will prioritise “renewal, unity and transparency,” particularly after what he described as a turbulent phase in AFRINIC’s history.

“The AFRINIC community has spoken clearly, electing a board with a mandate for renewal and unity,” Adedokun said. “Our focus is to restore confidence and ensure stability so AFRINIC can continue its critical mission without distraction.”

Naija247news reports that Aziz Hilali, the newly appointed vice-chairman, echoed this commitment, stating that stability within AFRINIC is crucial for sustaining a reliable and equitable internet infrastructure across Africa.

“We will work diligently to ensure the organisation operates with transparency and efficiency, focusing on its core duty, the equitable distribution of Internet number resources that power Africa’s digital economy,” Hilali affirmed.

Other board members include Kaleem Ahmed Usmani, Kayemba Laurent Ntumba (Central Africa), Carla Sanderson (Southern Africa), Fiona Asonga (Eastern Africa), Benjamin Mark Roberts, and Ajao Adewole David as non-regional representatives. Adedokun will represent Western Africa, while Hilali represents Northern Africa.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.