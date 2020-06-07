About Us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Naija247news is strongly committed to democracy and how its can affect and benefit the livelihood of every Nigerians on the street. We believe in good governance, social change and education.

We are addicted to the freedom of speech, the fundamental human rights and the journalism ethical responsibility of balance reporting in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Basically, we are out to promote developmental Journalism and create an enabling environment for people to be able to interact, share opinions and proffer solutions to the many political, social and economic problems facing Nigeria and Africa at large.

We will publish across all formats beginning with this online platform where we hope to appeal to the bulk of our young and middle class elites with a vision of the future and a belief in social change.

Naija247news is press partner to Lagos State Government, International Monetary Fund, [IMF] and also a member of World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, [WANIFRA] and a media partner to U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria

OUR PEOPLE Godwin Nnanna,[Editorial Advisory Chief] Godwin’s professional experience covers print, broadcast and online media for a variety of international and local media outlets. Over the years, he has established himself as a contributing writer for a number of print publications including and The Africa Report, Vanguardia Dossier and African Decisions, published in Paris, Barcelona and Cape Town respectively. His broadcast experience includes BBC World Service and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). He also contributes to three London web publications: Open Democracy, China Dialogue and Black Britain. Godwin Nnanna has won several international journalism awards including gold and silver medals in UN Foundation Prize for humanitarian and development reporting, and the Elizabeth Neuffer Memorial Prize for written media. Specialties:Climate change, Energy, Information technology, Diplomacy, China in Africa, politics, public relations, investor relations. Obodo Ejiroghene Lucky [Chief Economist]

Mr. Ejiroghene Obodo is an economist with over 15 years in Journalism, which cuts across Research and Data analysis.

Mr Obodo, a graduate of Columbia University, New York City, with a Degree Journalism Graduate School Field Of Study Citi Journalism Seminar

Ejiro was the Online Editor at BusinessDay Media, where he oversees the online editorial department. Proir to this Mr. Ejiroghene Obodo, also known as Lucky, served as a Senior Research Analyst at BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit. Prior to this, he was an Analyst at the firm.

Ejiro has won series of International awards which includes the most coveted awards

Citi Journalistic Award for 2013

Bloomberg See his professional profile listed on

Pls contact Ejiro for Editorial Marketing Advise on 08050745774

Samuel Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser]

Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff.

While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer.

He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee.

As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category.

In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016,

he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards.

Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Gunnar has over 40 years in Journalism with a broad background within media development and change management in Sweden and abroad, Gunnar is in a strong position to advice media companies and other players on future needs, change management and strategy.

Founder, Springfeldt Media AB is a newly established company in which this will take place.

Chairman, member of Rådet för digitala medier (Digital Media Council), TU, The Swedish newspaper publishers association.He was a Development Director, Göteborgs-Posten, Project Leader, Göteborgs-Posten Chairman of the board, Familjeliv media AB, .Board member CESC, Centre for Sustainable Communication at, KTH, Royal Institute of Technology

Swedish representative Global Advisory Council, interim chairman European Committee, WAN-IFRA,

Godwin Okafor

(Founding Editor, Naija247news)

Godwin Okafor is a financial journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Graphic Design and Web Developer

He has over 16 experiences in journalism, which cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career in Business Day, Where he was a senior editorial graphic artist, before he left to start Naija247news, An Online Financial Newspaper in 2010.

He has won series of awards and he is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.com and also sits on the board of Students In Business Awards, (SIBA).

MEET THE TEAM

