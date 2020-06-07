Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.
Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.
Naija247news is strongly committed to democracy and how its can affect and benefit the livelihood of every Nigerians on the street. We believe in good governance, social change and education.
We are addicted to the freedom of speech, the fundamental human rights and the journalism ethical responsibility of balance reporting in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Basically, we are out to promote developmental Journalism and create an enabling environment for people to be able to interact, share opinions and proffer solutions to the many political, social and economic problems facing Nigeria and Africa at large.
We will publish across all formats beginning with this online platform where we hope to appeal to the bulk of our young and middle class elites with a vision of the future and a belief in social change.
Naija247news is press partner to Lagos State Government, International Monetary Fund, [IMF] and also a member of World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers, [WANIFRA] and a media partner to U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria
OUR PEOPLE
Godwin Nnanna,[Editorial Advisory Chief]
Godwin’s professional experience covers print, broadcast and online media for a variety of international and local media outlets. Over the years, he has established himself as a contributing writer for a number of print publications including and The Africa Report, Vanguardia Dossier and African Decisions, published in Paris, Barcelona and Cape Town respectively. His broadcast experience includes BBC World Service and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA). He also contributes to three London web publications: Open Democracy, China Dialogue and Black Britain.
Godwin Nnanna has won several international journalism awards including gold and silver medals in UN Foundation Prize for humanitarian and development reporting, and the Elizabeth Neuffer Memorial Prize for written media.
Specialties:Climate change, Energy, Information technology, Diplomacy, China in Africa, politics, public relations, investor relations.
Obodo Ejiroghene Lucky
[Chief Economist]
Mr Obodo, a graduate of Columbia University, New York City, with a
Degree Journalism Graduate School
-
Field Of Study Citi Journalism Seminar
Pls contact Ejiro for Editorial Marketing Advise on 08050745774
Samuel Gbenga Salau
[Editorial Board Adviser]
As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category.
Gunnar Springfeldt
[Board Member]
Gunnar has over 40 years in Journalism with a broad background within media development and change management in Sweden and abroad, Gunnar is in a strong position to advice media companies and other players on future needs, change management and strategy.
Founder, Springfeldt Media AB is a newly established company in which this will take place. – (6 years)
Chairman, member of Rådet för digitala medier (Digital Media Council), TU, The Swedish newspaper publishers association.He was a Development Director, Göteborgs-Posten, – (9 years)Gothenburg, SwedenProject Leader, Göteborgs-Posten – (9 years) Gothenburg, Sweden; Chairman of the board, Familjeliv media AB, – (2 years)Stockholm, Sweden.Board member CESC, Centre for Sustainable Communication at, KTH, Royal Institute of Technology – (3 years)Stockholm, Sweden.
Swedish representative Global Advisory Council, interim chairman European Committee, WAN-IFRA, – (10 years), Darmstadt/Paris
Godwin Okafor
(Founding Editor, Naija247news)
Godwin Okafor is a financial journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Graphic Design and Web Developer
He has over 16 experiences in journalism, which cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career in Business Day, Where he was a senior editorial graphic artist, before he left to start Naija247news, An Online Financial Newspaper in 2010.
He has won series of awards and he is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.com and also sits on the board of Students In Business Awards, (SIBA).
MEET THE TEAM
<
ul>
<li>Godwin Nnanna, [U.S. Bureau Chief]</li>
<li>Ejiro Obodo [Board Member & Editorial Marketing Research ]</li>
<li>Godwin Okafor</li>
<li>Halimatu Muhammadu [Northern Correspondent]</li>
<li>Richardson Mandela, African Business Edito</li>
<li>Gabriel Mathews, Sport Correspondent</li>
<li>Babatunde Akinsola [Staff Writer],</li>
<li>Idowu Peters [AgroEconomy Reporter],</li>
<li>Charles Akpeji, Taraba State Correspondent</li>
<li>Reporters: <span class="gI"><span class="gD">Saidat Modupe Buraimoh</span></span>, Kemy Momodu, Yetunde Kolawale, Bola Macaulay</li>
<li>Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, <span style="color: #000000; font-size: small;"><b>Travel/Technology Writer</b></span></li>